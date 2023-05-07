Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lets slip his desire to return to Barcelona

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has let slip his desire to return to Barcelona in a chat with a supporter that has now appeared on social media.

Mundo Deportivo have a clip of Auba chatting with a supporter who keeps on quizzing the striker about his future.

Auba eventually comes out with “and I would like to return to Barça, but we’ll see what happens” when asked about next season.

The rumor mill has already been talking about the possibility of a return after seeing Auba largely frozen out at Chelsea.

A summer exit from the Blues looks increasingly likely, but it’s not clear yet if Barcelona will go back in for Aubameyang.

The striker enjoyed himself at the Camp Nou last season but may have to terminate his contract with Chelsea and agree to very low wages to secure a Barca return.

Xavi’s side also remain linked with moves for Vitor Roque and Lionel Messi this summer, although the club may struggle to afford either of those deals as things stand.