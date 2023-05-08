Alemany wants to secure Dembele’s future before he leaves Barcelona - report

Mateu Alemany is reportedly keen to secure Ousmane Dembele’s future before he departs Barcelona in the summer.

The sporting director is expected to join Aston Villa at the end of the season after calling time on his Camp Nou career.

Diario Sport are reporting that before then, Alemany will seek to extend Dembele’s contract which currently expires in 2024.

The plan is to offer a slightly improved but short-term deal, to fit in with the club’s tight salary limit, and including another lowish release clause.

Barca don’t want Dembele to go into the final year of his contract and hope to get everything signed, sealed and delivered by the end of June.

Dembele is thought to be happy at Barcelona, and is a key player under Xavi, but there have been whispers of interest in the Frenchman’s services from across Europe.

The forward has made 29 appearances for Barcelona this season, scoring eights goals and picking up seven assists in all competitions.

Dembele isn’t the only renewal Alemany may resolve before he leaves. The club are also keen to tie Alejandro Balde and Lamine Yamal down to long-term contracts.