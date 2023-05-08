 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is the best replacement for Sergio Busquets at Barcelona?

The end is near for the captain

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - LaLiga Santander Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Sergio Busquets is heading towards the end of his incredible career at Barcelona but it’s still not entirely clear how the Catalans will replace the midfielder.

Xavi’s side have been linked with a whole host of players including Martin Zubimendi and Ruben Neves but may struggle to make signings for financial reasons.

There are also several players at the club who could do the job, such as Frenkie de Jong or Franck Kessie.

Center-back Eric Garcia has also emerged as an option in recent weeks after being trialled in midfield by Xavi in La Liga.

And then there’s always Nico Gonzalez, who is due back from a loan spell with Valencia. The youngster has long been tipped to be Busquets’ successor but it’s not clear right now if he’s even in Barca’s plans for next season.

And so it’s over to you!

Let us know who you think should play in Busquets’s spot next season by voting in our poll and telling us why in the comments below!

Poll

Who should be the Barcelona defensive midfielder next season?

view results
  • 0%
    Sergio Busquets
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Frenkie de Jong
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Franck Kessie
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Eric Garcia
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Double Pivot
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    New Signing
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Nico Gonzalez
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

