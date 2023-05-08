Aubameyang admits: “I would like to return to Barcelona, but we'll see” - SPORT

The striker has played a minor role at Chelsea and could be on the move this summer

Alemany wants to seal Dembélé's Barça renewal before he leaves - SPORT

Barcelona's still director of football, Mateu Alemany, has pledged to have almost everything ready before his departure on June 30, although the transfer window is going to be very complicated. One of the issues he intends to finalise is the renewal of Ousmane Dembélé, whose deal expires in 2024.

Guido Rodriguez puts the brakes on Betis renewal to wait for Barça - SPORT

Xavi Hernández wants a pivot in front of the defence even if Sergio Busquets ends up renewing his contract. The Barcelona coach is clear that he lacks the legs to compete in Europe and is looking for profiles that can cover a lot of ground.

Barcelona fans vote massively in favour of selling Raphinha this summer - SPORT

Raphinha has a good reputation in England, where he excelled with Leeeds United, and for months has been receiving juicy offers from the Premier League, forcing him to consider leaving FC Barcelona at the end of the season.

Agent Mendes is paving the way for Joao Cancelo's loan move to Barça - SPORT

The agent Jorge Mendes was in Barcelona a few days ago to discuss many market issues and one of them was the possible arrival of Joao Cancelo at the Catalan club.

Aubameyang negotiating Chelsea contract termination to sign for Barça - SPORT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already begun his battle to leave Chelsea as a free agent, something that could pave the way for his return to Barcelona this summer.

Tension at Barça over signing of Manchester City midfielder Gündogan - SPORT

Ilkay Gundogan is one of the options to reinforce Barcelona midfield for next season. Negotiations are at an advanced stage for him to sign a contract for two seasons plus one more, but some tension has been unleashed with his arrival because the board are not clear about the salary he is demanding due to his age and, for now, contracts have not been signed pending final consensus.

Sergio Busquets closes in on Barcelona future decision - Football España

Sergio Busquets’ future at Barcelona is set to be decided before the end of the season. The former Spain international was predicted to make a call on his plans in the March international break, but no firm progress was made over his next step. Busquets is still a key player for La Blaugrana, as the experienced captain of Xavi’s team, and the Catalan coach is keen to retain his former teammate at the Camp Nou.

Ousmane Dembele linked with shock Bundesliga return this summer - Football España

According to MD, Bayern Munich are interested in signing the former Borussia Dortmund winger, as they look to secure a replacement for Sadio Mane, who is expected to leave this summer.

Ansu Fati edging closer to staying at Barcelona this summer - Football España

Despite his lack of prominence this season, Fati does not want to leave Barcelona, and instead wishes to stay and fight for his place in the starting line-up. As such, Barcelona are becoming less willing to let Fati leave this summer, according to MD. There is an increasing belief that he will stay with the first team squad for next season and beyond.