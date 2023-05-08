 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Al-Hilal make offers to Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in bid to land Lionel Messi - report

Could the trio play together next season?

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v CA Osasuna - LaLiga Santander Photo by Joan Valls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via Getty Images

Saudi side Al-Hilal have reportedly made offers to Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in the hope the arrival of the duo will help to land Lionel Messi this summer.

It’s been reported previously that Messi is tempted by a move to the Middle East but only if Busquets and Alba come with him to the Middle East.

French journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi is now reporting that Al-Hilal have approached Busquets and Alba in the hope that if they secure the duo then Messi will come too.

Bouhafsi also reveals that PSG midfielder Marco Verratti has also been targeted by Al-Hilal and may also receive an offer shortly.

Speculation about Messi has ramped up in recent days after the World Cup winner was hit with a ban by PSG for a trip to Saudi Arabia. He has since apologised to the club.

Meanwhile, Busquets is yet to reveal his plans for the future and whether he will stay at Barcelona after his contract expires this summer.

Jordi Alba has previously said he does want to stay, but it’s thought that Barca are keen to get him off the wage bill to help the club’s financial situation.

