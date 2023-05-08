Uruguay starlet Fabricio Diaz says it would be a ‘dream’ to move to Barcelona

Uruguyuan starlet Fabricio Diaz has responded to speculation that Barcelona could be tempted to make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a Camp Nou transfer for a little while now, with Barca keen to bring in a low-cost midfield option.

Diaz has been asked about the rumors and made it pretty clear he would love the chance to head to Barcelona.

“It’s a dream that a top club as big as Barcelona is eyeing me, it’s fantastic. I am calm, my agent will find the best option for me,” Diaz told FxCarve.

Diaz impressed recently at the South American Under-20 Championship, scoring five goals as Uruguay finished as runners-up.

It’s thought he has a price tag of around 6 million euros and he’d be expected to link up with Barca Atletic initially if he did move to the Camp Nou this summer.