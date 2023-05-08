Messi returns to PSG training but future still unclear as transfer rumors continue

Lionel Messi was back in training with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday amid suggestions the club have forgiven the forward after hitting him with a two-week ban.

The Argentina international has since offered a public apology for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia which seems to have placated his employers.

PSG confirmed that Messi was training again but didn’t offer any more details.

⚽️ Leo Messi back in training this Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/Neo6GEWEIm — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 8, 2023

Meanwhile, the forward’s future continues to create headlines across the world, as the rumor mill speculates on where he will play next season.

It’s thought Messi will return to Barcelona, if the Catalans can make the numbers work, but that’s a pretty big if as things stand.

A move to Saudi Arabia continues to be talked about, with the latest speculation claiming that Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba could join him at Al-Hilal.

And then there’s PSG. It had looked all over for Messi in Paris but the rumor mill thinks there is still a small chance he could continue as PSG have not withdrawn their contract offer yet.