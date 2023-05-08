 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Messi returns to PSG training but future still unclear as transfer rumors continue

The saga continues

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
Paris Saint-Germain Training Session Photo by Aurelien Meunier - PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Lionel Messi was back in training with Paris Saint-Germain on Monday amid suggestions the club have forgiven the forward after hitting him with a two-week ban.

The Argentina international has since offered a public apology for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia which seems to have placated his employers.

PSG confirmed that Messi was training again but didn’t offer any more details.

Meanwhile, the forward’s future continues to create headlines across the world, as the rumor mill speculates on where he will play next season.

It’s thought Messi will return to Barcelona, if the Catalans can make the numbers work, but that’s a pretty big if as things stand.

A move to Saudi Arabia continues to be talked about, with the latest speculation claiming that Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba could join him at Al-Hilal.

And then there’s PSG. It had looked all over for Messi in Paris but the rumor mill thinks there is still a small chance he could continue as PSG have not withdrawn their contract offer yet.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes