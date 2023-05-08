WATCH: Messi and Lewandowski catch up at Laureus Sports Awards

Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski were spotted in conversation on Monday at the Laureus World Sports Awards.

The duo met amid speculation about a possible Barcelona return for Messi. Lewandowski has already said he’d love to play with the GOAT next season at the Camp Nou.

¡MESSI Y LEWANDOWSKI JUNTOS! Leo dialogó con el delantero polaco durante la ceremonia de los #Laureus23. pic.twitter.com/xVIwjvUyVt — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 8, 2023

It was a good night for Messi who scooped the Sportsman of the Year award and the Team of the Year after captaining Argentina to World Cup glory.

Messi is the first athlete to win both awards in the same year and gave a brief speech after adding the honors to his huge collection.

“This is a special honour,” he said. “Particularly as the Laureus World Sports Awards are in Paris this year, the city that has welcomed my family since we came here in 2021.

“I want to thank all my team-mates, not only from the national team but also at PSG - I have achieved none of this alone and I am grateful to be able to share everything with them.”