Barcelona’s Angel Alarcon could miss ‘3-4 months’ with injury - report

Barcelona youngster Angel Alarcon has reportedly suffered a fairly serious muscle injury and could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidlines.

The teenager is expected to miss the next 3-4 months and may even have to go under the knife, according to Relevo’s Toni Juanmarti.

Alarcon made his first-team debut this season, and signed a new contract at the club, and looked to have an exciting future ahead of him.

The injury will be a real setback for the teenager, and we’ll have to hope it’s not as serious as feared right now.

Juanmarti reports that Alarcon also had offers to go out on loan next season, but obviously they may have to be parked with a lengthy lay-off on the horizon.

Alarcon may even miss the start of the new campaign, if he is indeed out for several months, which would be a tough blow for the 18-year-old.