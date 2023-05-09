Ez Abde not listening to offers, wants to stay at Barcelona - report

Ez Abde is reportedly unwilling to listen to offers at the moment and is focused on playing for Barcelona next season instead.

The winger has enjoyed a positive campaign on loan at Osasuna but is due back in the summer.

Marca report that there have been offers already for Abde, from several Premier League clubs, but the winger simply isn’t interested.

Abde is looking forward to coming back to the Camp Nou and wants to convince Xavi he can be an important player next year.

Xavi has spoken positively about Abde this season but has also admitted he’s not sure if he will be in the first-team squad next year.

A big offer for Abde could potentially tempt the Catalans into selling, but the club would also have to convince the Morocco international to move too.

Abde signed an extension with Barcelona before leaving for Osasuna, penning a deal that runs until 2026 and contains a release clause set at 400 million euros.