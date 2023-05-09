Barcelona derby with biggest points difference - FC Barcelona

On Sunday 14 May Barça go to the RCDE stadium to face city rivals Espanyol. It will be a key game for both sides with Xavi Hernández's team having the chance to seal the league title and with the home side needing points in their battle against relegation.

15 years since Pep Guardiola announced as FC Barcelona coach - FC Barcelona

On 8 May 2008 president Joan Laporta announced that the former Barça midfielder would replace Frank Rijkaard in charge of the first team

Rijkaard: 'Xavi has become the king of football' - FC Barcelona

Speaking to the club's media at a Barça Foundation event in Amsterdam, Dutchman says he is delighted that FC Barcelona are on the point of winning the league

Lionel Messi's emotional words after winning Laureus Awards - SPORT

"Beyond what we achieved, we have to highlight the way we did it; with hard work, comradeship, humility and respect. That's what's important. Many people identified with this team, not only in Argentina. Everyone wants to win but the most important thing is respect," said Messi as he took to the stage at the Laureus awards gala for the second time.

Barca fans got the picture they were waiting for - SPORT

At the Laureus awards gala being held in Paris, one of the most eagerly awaited images for Blaugrana fans took place. Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi have met at the celebration of these prestigious awards, giving rise to a photo that transmits excitement within the Barcelona fans.

How Xavi welcomed Henry to Barça: "You haven't won anything here..." - SPORT

Thierry Henry is a peculiar guy, but one of those who leave their mark on football. Before and after his retirement as a professional. In the midst of the mess in Paris over Lionel Messi's suspension, the former French player did not hesitate to use his voice as a commentator to come out in defence of the Argentinian star. He also reviewed some of his moments during his three seasons as a Barça player.

Guardiola fighting for Gündogan to extend his Manchester City stay - SPORT

With FC Barcelona keen to secure the services of the German midfielder to strengthen their squad for the 2023/24 season, the English team will have to present a good offer to the player in order to retain him.

The first real photos of the new Barça shirt for the 2023/24 season - SPORT

FC Barcelona have already planning for next season. The club are already pulling strings in terms of transfers in and out, but in economic terms, they must also think about the path to follow to ensure increased income.

Deco to meet with... Deco to negotiate Raphinha's Premier League move?! - SPORT

Deco is Joan Laporta's main candidate to replace Mateu Alemany as FC Barcelona's sporting director. One of the first missions that Deco would have in his new position would be to prepare the club's 'Operation Exit,' which includes the possible departure of one of the player's he currently represents, Raphinha.

Barça open bidding between Newcastle and Chelsea for big Raphinha sale - SPORT

One of the big sales that Barcelona can close this summer is underway. Raphinha is on track to leave for the Premier League with several clubs very interested in bidding for him and with the OK of the player and his entourage to return to England to have more sporting prominence.