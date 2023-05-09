‘This is Ter Stegen’s season’ - Lewandowski praises Barcelona goalkeeper

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has been full of praise for goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the Catalans close in on the league title.

Ter Stegen is enjoying a phenomenal season and has kept 25 clean sheets in 33 La Liga games for Xavi’s side.

Robert Lewandowski, meanwhile, is La Liga’s top scorer but he says the season is all about the stopper and not him.

“This is Ter Stegen ’s season. Football is a team sport, but Marc has been very good in many games and I’m sure he’ll add his record. I’m very happy for him because I know how hard he’s working to make it,” he said.

Barcelona could be crowned champions this weekend, and Lewandowski has highlighted the importance of Xavi’s side finishing top of the pile for the first time since 2019.

“It would be very important for the club and the team. We have many young players who have not yet won any important titles and for them it can be the next stage in their development,” he explained. “And for me it’s also important because it would be the first championship of my career in another country. I’m very happy with the direction we’re taking with Barça. We have a lot of potential despite the problems we’ve had at the club. We’re on the right track. I hope this is the first step and hopefully next season we can win more.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

A Barcelona win at Espanyol would confirm the title, although they could even be crowned champions before then if both Atletico and Real Madrid slip up on Saturday.