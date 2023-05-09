Inaki Pena signs new Barcelona contract until 2026

Barcelona have confirmed that back-up goalkeeper Inaki Pena has put pen to paper on a new contract at the club until 2026.

The stopper has committed his future to the club for the next three seasons despite reportedly having offers to move and play regularly elsewhere.

Here’s the club’s official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Iñaki Peña have reached an agreement to extend the goalkeeper’s contract until 30 June 2026. The buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros. “The player signed his new contract on Tuesday morning in the offices at Spotify Camp Nou in the presence of president Joan Laporta.” Source | FC Barcelona

There had been doubts about Pena’s future, as he’s barely featured this season and only made three appearances in all competitions.

Pena started away at Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League and also featured in the Copa del Rey wins over Intercity and Cueta.

Xavi chose not to use Pena in the Copa del Dey against Real Sociedad or Real Madrid, instead opting for first choice Marc-Andre ter Stegen between the sticks.

That decision reportedly made Pena question his future at the club but he has since been convinced to stay on at the Camp Nou.