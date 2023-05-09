Barcelona ‘have no plans’ to go for Neymar - report

Lionel Messi is expected to leave Barcelona this summer and he could be followed out of the exit door by Neymar.

Reports in France and Brazil claim that PSG are hoping to offload the forward this summer and add that the forward is open to leaving the Parc des Princes.

All of which means there’s already speculation that Neymar could return to Barcelona, but the Catalans are not thought to be interested.

ESPN report that Neymar “would prefer” a move to the Premier League and would be “unwilling” to play for any other club in Spain other than Barcelona.

However, the Catalan giants “have no plans to move for their former star” which means a return to Spain is not on the cards.

Neymar extended his contract with PSG in 2021 until 2025 but may not see it out.

PSG seem to have had enough of the Brazilian, while angry fans turned up at his house last week chanting for him to leave the club.

Neymar has not featured since February due to an ankle injury and is not expected back before the end of the season.

Has he already played his last game for PSG?