Messi’s dad issues statement on star’s future amid Barcelona, Al-Hilal transfer rumors

Lionel Messi’s father has issued a statement regarding his son’s future amid speculation today that the GOAT has agreed to join Saudi side Al-Hilal.

The AFP had reported that Messi to Al-Hilal was a “done deal” but Messi senior says that is not the case at all and a decision has yet to be made.

Here’s what he’s had to say:

“There’s absolutely nothing agreed with any club for next season. We will decide at the end of the season,” he wrote on Instagram. “Once the season is over it will be time to analyze, see what there is and make a decision. “There are always rumors and may use Lionel’s name to gain notoriety but the truth is only we can assure that there is nothing with anyone. Neither verbal, nor signed, nor agreed and there will be no time until the season is over. “It seems to me a lack of respect towards the media that do their due diligence, that there are those who consciously and deliberately deceive, without providing any proof of their claims, and want to turn any malicious rumour into news or that is directed by someone in favor of their interests. They will have to explain why they do not double-source their information… they do not want a truth to ruin their ‘news’.”

Speculation is likely to continue over the GOAT’s future, which is unlikely to please Jorge Messi, with Al-Hilal, Barcelona and Inter Miami all thought to be keen to bring in the World Cup winner in the summer.