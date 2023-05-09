Sergio Busquets ready to call time on his Barcelona career - report

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has reportedly made a decision on his future and will leave at the end of the season when his current contract expires.

Relevo and Marca are both reporting that the captain has made his mind up and has already made his intentions clear to the club.

Busquets admitted after Barca’s La Liga win over Osasuna last time out that he was almost ready to make a call on his future and would tell Xavi this week after returning to training.

The captain is keen for the announcement to be made soon, and it’s possible the club could even confirm the news later today.

Busquets looks set to leave on a high with Barca on the brink of a first league title since 2019. La Liga could even be wrapped up this weekend against Espanyol.

It would certainly be a good way for Busquets to sign off what has been an extraordinary career with the Catalan giants.

Busquets has win everything there is to win since making his debut in 2008 and will go down in history as a true club legend.