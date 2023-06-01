Xavi says Pep comparisons at Barcelona are ‘weighing me down’

Xavi has had a pretty solid start to his managerial career. He started off his Barcelona managerial career with a La Liga title in his first full season and has a great job at managing the public image of the club.

His trajectory lines up with another Barcelona legend, and that’s apparently weighing on Xavi a bit.

“The figure of Guardiola is weighing me down as a coach.” “I don’t think it’s fair [to constantly make the comparison]. It happened to me when I was a player as well. Everyone has to turn the page.” Xavi | Source

There’s no doubt that Pep and Xavi took similar paths from being Barca players to managers, but that’s sort of where the comparisons stop. They’re very different personalities and have glaring managerial differences, let’s hope the comparisons don’t get to Xavi.