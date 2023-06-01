Barcelona not ruling out keeping hold of Nico Gonzalez - report

Barcelona have reportedly not yet ruled out the possibility of Nico Gonzalez staying at the club next season.

Nico’s been on loan at Valencia and it had been reported previously the club would look to offload him in the summer transfer window.

Mundo Deportivo report that Nico’s future hasn’t yet been decided and there is still a chance he could be at Barca next season.

Barcelona are keen to bring in a replacement for Sergio Busquets, but the club’s financial situation means that will not be easy.

Xavi has admitted a Busquets replacement is his top priority this summer, but his top target Martin Zubimendi appears out of reach.

Busquets mentioned Nico as a potential option when discussing players who could replacement him this week and Xavi also praised him during a recent press conference.

Nico has long been viewed as a potential successor to Busquets and is still only 21. He’s played 25 times for Valencia this season despite missing a chunk of the season through injury.