L'Equipe: Messi could join Barça on loan after signing for Inter Miami - SPORT

A new twist in the script of Operation Lionel Messi. Barcelona, who are still awaiting the approval of LaLiga's Viability Plan to know whether or not they will be able to sign him next season, are reportedly weaving a strategy with Inter Miami to make the Argentine's return possible.

Debate at Barcelona over Ter Stegen's involvement against Celta Vigo - SPORT

Marc-André ter Stegen wants to play in Vigo against Celta. He said as much at the end of the game against Mallorca, which saw him equal the record of 26 clean sheets in LaLiga that he now shares with Paco Liaño: "Now, the objective is to beat it. Once you're there, you have to attack it. It's not my mission, but that of the whole team."

Barça make Messi's signing a priority over registering new contracts - SPORT

Barça have LaLiga's verbal approval of the viability plan they presented to the league. However, this position is insufficient from the club's point of view because, until they have it in writing, they will not be able to activate all the operations they have planned to for the summer to build a competitive squad for Xavi.

Thanks Sergio! - FC Barcelona

The words "5ERGIO UNIQUE" said it all on this final occasion that the Spotify Camp Nou and the Barça legend said their goodbyes. The farewell was marked by a Club event full of emotion for this one-of-a-kind player, Sergio Busquets.

Spotify Camp Nou ends with record attendance - FC Barcelona

Aseason to remember at Spotify Camp Nou as FC Barcelona's famous home has closed its doors, albeit temporarily, after recording the best average crowd for the league campaign in the 21st century. In the 2022/23 the average attendance for Barça games at the stadium was some 83,497, the highest since the millennium.

The battle to be Barça's next right-back: Cancelo, Pavard or Foyth? - SPORT

The Barcelona of 2023-24 will have a first-class reinforcement at right-back. This is what Xavi has requested and this is what the sporting department has promised him. All that remains to be decided is who is chosen to fill a position that in recent years has generated major tensions within the squad.