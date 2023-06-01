Ronald Araujo says he’s ‘rejected very important offers’ to leave Barcelona

Ronald Araujo has admitted he has already rejected offers to leave Barcelona and made it clear he’s not worried about his contract situation at the club.

The Uruguay international has agreed a renewal until 2026 but it’s yet to be registered with La Liga because of the club’s financial problems.

Araujo says he expects everything to be resolved soon and is happy to be at Barcelona even if he knows he could earn more elsewhere.

“I’m calm. Those are things that the people who work with me and the club deal with. I’m calm, and from within the club they’ve transmitted the same calmness and said that everything will be resolved soon. I showed with my renewal that I’m happy and I want to be here. Nothing more. I think these are things that get resolved,” he said. “I rejected very important offers; in various cases, even more than they gave me here. I’m happy here. We live in a world in which money is very important but, for me, it’s not the most important thing. I was doing well here, the people love me, and I feel at home. That’s the most important thing.” Source | The Athletic

Barcelona are facing a hectic summer transfer window, with contracts for Araujo and Gavi needing to be registered. The club are also hoping to tie down players such as Alejandro Balde, Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal to new deals as well as try to strengthen the squad.