 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona looking to send Pablo Torre out on loan - report

The midfielder’s future seems to have been decided

By Gill Clark
/ new
Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly looking to send Pablo Torre out on loan next season and want him to play in La Liga.

Diario Sport reckon the club want him to play regularly in the 2023-24 campaign, something that’s unlikely to happen if he stays, and expect to receive plenty of offers.

Torre arrived last summer but has barely featured in 2022-23. He’s only made one La Liga start which came after the league title had already been wrapped up.

Diario AS reckon that Torre’s most likely destination is Villarreal where he would link up with Quique Setien, who is thought to be a big fan of the youngster.

Barcelona play their final game of the season at the weekend against Torre, and the teenager will be hoping for more first-team minutes.

He could also feature in the post-season friendly against Vissel Kobe, but if he does move on loan that will be the last we see of him in Barca colors for a while.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes