Barcelona looking to send Pablo Torre out on loan - report

Barcelona are reportedly looking to send Pablo Torre out on loan next season and want him to play in La Liga.

Diario Sport reckon the club want him to play regularly in the 2023-24 campaign, something that’s unlikely to happen if he stays, and expect to receive plenty of offers.

Torre arrived last summer but has barely featured in 2022-23. He’s only made one La Liga start which came after the league title had already been wrapped up.

Diario AS reckon that Torre’s most likely destination is Villarreal where he would link up with Quique Setien, who is thought to be a big fan of the youngster.

Their report claims Torre is willing to move so that he can get more minutes, and Barca will not include a purchase option in any deal.

Barcelona play their final game of the season at the weekend against Torre, and the teenager will be hoping for more first-team minutes.

He could also feature in the post-season friendly against Vissel Kobe, but if he does move on loan that will be the last we see of him in Barca colors for a while.