PSG boss confirms Lionel Messi will leave this summer amid Barcelona rumors

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Galtier was speaking at a press conference ahead of PSG’s last game of the season at the weekend against Clermont and admitted it will be Messi’s last game for the French side.

“I had a privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont,” he told reporters.

Messi’s future remains the topic of intense speculation, with Barcelona, Inter Miami and clubs in Saudi Arabia thought to be battling it out for his signature.

Barcelona coach Xavi has made it clear that the doors are “wide open” for the GOAT to return, although the rumor mill has claimed an offer has not yet been made.

Messi is thought to favor a return to Barcelona but it’s not clear how long he’s willing to wait, particularly as it’s thought he has plenty of other offers to consider.