Lionel Messi willing to wait for Barcelona, reject Saudis’ billionaire contract - report

Lionel Messi is willing to wait for FC Barcelona to submit a formal offer, but his patience has a limit. According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine will make a decision this month about his future.

This news comes as various reports say that Saudi Arabia are becoming less confident that their offer - an absolutely bonkers 1.2 billion euro contract - will tempt the reigning FIFA The Best winner to drop outside of Europe’s top five leagues.

It was reported that the FIFA World Cup winner had given Barça a 10 day deadline to start making definitive moves to bring him back to the Camp Nou.

Since then, it’s known that La Liga had direct conversations with the player’s father / agent, Jorge. It’s been rumored that the league could approve Barcelona’s so-called “viability plan” by Monday.

However, approving the plan is merely a roadmap, meaning it’s then up to the club to actually execute it in order to bring the players they desire.

The player has already experienced waiting for Barcelona, when his contract with the Catalans first expired in 2021. The board told him his new contract would be registered, but that ultimately never came to pass. He then signed for Paris Saint-Germain, the very same club he’s going to play his last match for this week. Reports state that he wants to avoid a similar scenario this year at all costs.