Barcelona cool interest in Yannick Carrasco after transfer summit - report

Barcelona’s interest in signing Yannick Carrasco this summer appears to be cooling following a transfer meeting at the club.

The Catalans have an option to buy Carrasco, secured as part of the deal that saw Memphis Depay head to Madrid, for a fee thought to be around 15 million euros.

It had been thought Xavi and Barca were pretty keen on the plan, especially as a left winger is needed, but reporter Toni Juanmarti says they are going off the idea.

Barcelona are also still not thinking about signing a right-back, particularly after an encouraging performance by Julian Araujo against Vissel Kobe.

Xavi has already said that Araujo will get a chance in pre-season, offering the Mexico international an opportunity for first-team minutes next season.

The Barca boss also has Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto as options, although neither are specialised full-backs, and the Frenchman appears keen to return to central defence.

Barcelona are also short on the left wing but that could open up a chance for Ez Abde to stake a claim next season.

The winger is heading back to Barcelona after a positive season on loan at Osasuna and will fancy his chances of getting a chance to impress in the 2023-24 campaign.