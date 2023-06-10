‘I already knew’ - Neymar not surprised by Messi’s move to Miami

Neymar has been asked for his thoughts on Lionel Messi’s move to Inter Miami and is not surprised to see his old friend head to the United States.

Messi’s decision to snub a return to Barcelona and head to MLS has shocked many, but Neymar reckons he knew all about it already.

“Messi to Miami? I already knew. Messi is one of my best friends and a gift the game gave me,” he said. “I had the chance to play with him and then we became friends. I knew he would come to Miami and we talked about it. “I told him he would be very happy because of the city and the way of life and I’m sure he will change the whole league in the United States.” Source | NBA Brasil

Messi is moving on from PSG after two years which he has admitted were not the happiest for him and his family.

Neymar has also been linked with a transfer away yet again but can forget about a return to Barca after Xavi made it clear he’s not in the club’s plans.