Barcelona learn Sofyan Amrabat price tag ahead of summer transfer window - report

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Sofyan Amrabat with the latest reports claiming the midfielder could be available at a cut-price fee this summer.

Amrabat is thought to have a 60 million euro release clause in his contract but only has a year left on his current deal.

Fiorentina would therefore be willing to sell the midfielder for just 20 million euros this summer, according to Marca.

Amrabat’s brother has made it clear the Morocco international wants to move to Spain this summer and that he knows he’s on Barca’s wishlist.

Barca’s financial issues are making life difficult but the lowered price tag, and the possibility of including a player in the deal, could make a deal viable for the Catalans.

Xavi has made it clear that his priorities in the summer transfer window are to bring in two midfielders to boost his title-winning squad.

The manager wants a replacement for Sergio Busquets and an interior but sales will of course be needed if he’s to get what he wants this summer.