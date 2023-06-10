FC Barcelona News: 10 June 2023; Ilkay Gundogan rumors intensify, Neymar talks Messi’s move

The four offers Gundogan is weighing up: Man City, Barcelona, PSG and Arsenal | Marca

Ilkay Gundogan is weighing up offers from Manchester City, Barcelona, PSG and Arsenal and will make a decision on his future after the Champions League final.

Kovacic’s move to Manchester City edges Gundogan towards Barcelona | Sport

Mateo Kovacic is close to leaving Chelsea and signing for Manchester City, possibly a sign that Ilkay Gundogan will leave at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Sergio Busquets leaning towards Inter Miami over Saudi Arabia offers | Sport

Sergio Busquets is currently considering his future but is leaning more towards a move to Inter Miami than a transfer to a club in Saudi Arabia.

Messi interest in Inter Miami: PSG, Barca teammate Neymar knew all along | MLSSoccer

Neymar has admitted that he knew all along that Lionel Messi would head to Inter Miami this summer instead of returning to Barcelona.

Meeting at Barcelona over summer transfer plans | Sport

Joan Laporta, Mateu Alemany, Deco, Echevarría and Xavi Hernández all met at Camp Nou on Friday to discuss the club’s transfer plans ahead of the summer window.

Jordi Alba did not expect to be named Spain captain for Final Four | Football Espana

Jordi Alba has admitted he was surprised to be named Spain captain ahead of the Nations League finals after being recalled to the team by Luis de la Fuente.