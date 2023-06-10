Barcelona to tell Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Franck Kessie they must leave - report

Barcelona chiefs met on Friday for a planning meeting to discuss the summer transfer strategy and have reportedly come up with a plan.

The Catalans urgently need to make sales, ideally two in June, and will tell Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Franck Kessie that they all have to go, according to Sport.

Barcelona are planning on making signings “few but of quality” but can’t do anything until they offload some players.

Mateu Alemany will talk to the trio’s agents to try and find some offers, while Xavi has the job of trying to convince all three to move on.

And that’s the tricky part. Kessie’s agent has already hit out at rumors this week that the midfielder has agreed to leave Barcelona.

Meanwhile, it’s thought that Fati and Ferran Torres have no intention of leaving. Fati has been linked with a move to Wolves but isn’t interested and Jorge Mendes is now looking for other clubs.

Sport also reckon that Ferran “does not understand” why he has to leave when Xavi opted to bring him in from Manchester City in January 2022. He thinks he can turn things around at Barca but the club’s financial situations means there’s no time for patience.