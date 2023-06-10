Barcelona ‘didn’t do enough’ to bring Messi back to Barcelona, say Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero has criticised former club Barcelona for not doing enough to try and bring Lionel Messi back to the club this summer.

Messi had been keen to return to his former club and his father held talks with president Joan Laporta over a move back to the Camp Nou.

However, the GOAT decided instead to head to Inter Miami, saying he wanted to make his own decision and knowing Barca still had plenty of obstacles to overcome before he could be signed.

Aguero told ESPN his good friend made the right call but thinks Barca could have done better.

“Barcelona did not do enough for Leo’s return,” he said. “Yes, there was a LaLiga thing too and an economic situation, but Leo made the right decision not to wait until the last second like in 2021.”

Aguero also went on to reveal the message he’d sent Messi after speaking with the forward.

“I spoke to Messi yesterday, I sent him a message with a screenshot of the Eastern Conference standings and I said: ‘Your team is behind! You have to move up to 8th or 9th!’”

Aguero then revealed how Messi had responded. “Messi cracked up. He said, ‘We have to make the play-offs!’”