Xavi urges Barcelona to try and land Kimmich from Bayern - report

Barcelona boss Xavi appears to have made Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich his top target and has asked his club to do all they can to land the Germany international.

Kimmich keeps on being linked with a move to Barcelona, and it’s also claimed he’s willing to try and force through a summer move.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that Kimmich is “excited” about the possibility of joining Barca and is “willing to fight to sign for Barça” in the same way Robert Lewandowski did last summer.

The Barcelona boss spoke about Kimmich earlier this week in an interview and said it all depends on the player.

“I talked to him in Qatar, we met at an event and he said he was a fan of me,” Xavi told Jijantes. “Barça move? He is under contract with Bayern so it depends on him — look at Lewy for example, he wanted to come.”

Kimmich is viewed at Barcelona as the “best defensive midfielder on the market” but the club also know that trying to sign him will be very complicated indeed.

Convincing Bayern to part ways with Kimmich looks a very tough ask, particularly after Lewandowski swapped the Bavarian giants for Barcelona last summer.

Barcelona will also need to make sales to afford Kimmich, which will also not be easy, meaning Xavi may well struggle to get his man