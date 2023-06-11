Tevez says Messi not returning to Barcelona ‘hurt him more than anyone’

Carlos Tevez has had his say on Lionel Messi’s decision to head to Miami rather than return to Barcelona and believes the GOAT will be hurting.

Messi announced this week he would join the MLS side, explaining that he didn’t want to be the reason why some players would have to leave the club and take pay-cuts.

Tevez feels that Messi’s decision was likely a painful one but feels he’s made the right call heading to the United States.

“It seems to me that Leo took the decision knowing and understanding his own situation. He didn’t want to go back to Barcelona and have his team mates lower their salaries and be the bad guy again,” he said. “It hurt him more than anyone not being able to return to Barcelona, which is his home. I think it was all very lukewarm on Barcelona’s part. “Leo opted for the league in the United States. He likes Miami, it’s a tranquility for him and his family. I think what he did was the right thing to do. If it wasn’t Barcelona where he knew he was going to be the center of attraction again, it was nothing in Europe. The decision was very well made.” Source | ESPN

Messi will move officially next month when the transfer window opens and after his PSG contract has expired. The GOAT is being tipped to make his debut on July 21 when Inter Miami host Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup.