FC Barcelona News: 11 June 2023; Lenglet set to leave, Kimmich wants Barca move

Barça hope to close first summer sale with Lenglet to Tottenham | Sport

Barcelona are hoping to close their first sale of the summer shortly by offloading Clement Lenglet to Tottenham after a successful loan spell in north London.

Al-Khelaifi: Barcelona pulling out of the Super League would be better for them | Marca

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said Barcelona will be better off and more respected if they decided to give up on the planned European Super League project.

Kimmich eager to sign for Barcelona this summer | Football Espana

Joshua Kimmich is eager to sign for Barcelona this summer from Bayern Munich, according to Mundo Deportivo, but the deal will be difficult for the Catalans to pull off.

Bayern know that Fiorentina’s Amrabat is waiting for Barcelona move | Sport

Bayern Munich are the latest club to show an interest in Sofyan Amrabat but know that the midfielder is hoping to sign for Barcelona this summer.

Meunier to reject Italian offers in favor of Barcelona move | Football Espana

Thomas Meunier is willing to reject offers from Italian clubs in the hope of signing for Barcelona. The Dortmund defender is currently waiting for Barca to make a move.

Barcelona interested in making shock move for Villarreal’s Alex Baena | Football Espana

Villarreal’s Alex Baena has emerged as a shock target for Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window, although his price tag may prove problematic.