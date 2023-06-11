Xavi tells Barcelona to sell Ansu Fati but include buy-back option in deal - report

Ansu Fati’s future at Barcelona remains the subject of intense speculation, with the latest update suggesting he could be sold with a buy-back option included in any deal.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Xavi thinks the best option for Fati is to leave and go somewhere he can play regularly and try to recover his best form.

The coach thinks he simply can’t give Fati the first-team minutes he needs at Barcelona but does still believe the forward can go on and fulfil his potential.

For that reason, and because Barca are struggling financially, the report claims Xavi thinks the best plan is for Fati to be sold but with a buy-back option.

Barcelona would then be able to bring Fati back to the Camp Nou in the future, should he regain his top form away from the spotlight in Catalunya.

Quite what Fati thinks of the idea remains to be seen. Mundo Deportivo are also reporting he’s told the club he has no intention of leaving and has made it clear to his agent.

The report also claims Fati is working on using a special training plan during the off-season, designed to increase his power and aimed at boosting his physicality.

Fati actually ended the season as Barca’s second-highest goalscorer on 10 goals, level with Raphinha, but with a slightly better average. The Brazilian managed a goal every 292 minutes, while Fati netted a goal every 182 minutes.