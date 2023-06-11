Alphonso Davies says Barcelona didn’t sign him because he’s Canadian

Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies has revealed he could have moved to Barcelona but saw a move fall through because of his nationality.

The 22-year-old told the Say Less podcast that the Catalans made a move for him previously and went on to explain why it subsequently fell through.

“Barcelona actually reached out but the president said they didn’t want me,” he said.

“They said they didn’t want me because I was Canadian. I’m not gonna lie that kind of crushed my feelings a little bit.

Davies does then go on to say he doesn’t know if the story is actually true but that is what was reported.

“That’s what came out in the media. I don’t know if he actually said that but yeah it’s what came out.”

Davies began his career at Vancouver Whitecaps before signing for Bayern Munich in 2019. He’s gone on to enjoy plenty of success in Germany, winning the Bundesliga five times, the German Cup twice and the Champions League in 2020.