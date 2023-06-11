Barcelona Atletic miss out on promotion play-off after crashing to mini-Clasico defeat

Barcelona Atletic have missed out on promotion after being beaten 3-0 by Real Madrid Castilla in the second leg of their play-off on Sunday.

Rafa Marquez’s side headed into the game with a 4-2 lead from the first leg, and with their manager warning them the hosts were more than capable of making a comeback.

And that’s exactly what they did to dump Barcelona out of the reckoning, winning 3-0 to secure a 5-4 aggregate victory.

Carlos Dotor gave the hosts hope by pulling one back after just 21 minutes, before Iker Bravo equalized with 12 minutes of normal time left to play.

Bravo of course came through the club’s academy, and was regarded as one of Barca’s brighest stars, before leaving in 2021 for Bayer Leverkusen and then joining Madrid.

The game looked to be heading for extra-time when Madrid were awarded a penalty in stoppage time, a dubious decision that left the players raging.

Sergio Arribas stepped up and despatched the kick in the 95th minute which sparked wild celebrations.

Players jumped in with the fans to celebrate, leading one of the stands to collapse and fans needing medical attention.

The defeat makes it a heartbreaking end to the season for Marquez and his men. Barca Atletic remain in the third tier, while Madrid go on to the play-off final.