Ez Abde’s dad offers winger advice on his Barcelona future

The winger is set to return from a seaon away on loan

By Gill Clark
Athletic Club v CA Osasuna - LaLiga Santander Photo by Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Ez Abde’s father has been talking about his son amid speculation over his future after a season on loan at Osasuna.

The Morocco international has played regularly at Osasuna, helping the team finish seventh in the table and reached the Copa del Rey final.

Abde also played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with Morocco, but it’s not clear yet where he will play his football next season.

The winger’s dad says he is keen to see him fulfil his potential at Barcelona, as reported by TFT Morocco.

“I told him that if he grows and reaches a high level, I only want two things: for him to play with Barça and with Morocco, God willing,” he said.

The latest update on Abde comes from Sport, who are reporting he’s not at all sure about returning to Barcelona this summer. Abde does not want to spend the season on the bench, while the club are willing to listen to offers.

