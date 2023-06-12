Barcelona set to sign Senegal starlet Mikayil Faye - report

Barcelona are reportedly set to sign 18-year-old center-back Mikayil Faye from Croatian side NK Kustosija.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has the news and reckons the deal is done, with Barcelona set to shell out 5 million euros for the teenager.

Faye has previously been linked with Chelsea and Dortmund but appears to be heading to Camp Nou instead.

EXCL: Barcelona are set to sign top talented centre back Mikayil Faye from NK Kustosija. Deal done, here we go. #FCB



Born in 2004, linked with Chelsea and BVB — Barça see Faye as a potential future top player.



Deal agreed on €5m fee plus add-ons, to be signed soon. pic.twitter.com/BwcUvj4jiu — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2023

The teenager has also shared Romano’s update on his Instagram page which suggests the deal is indeed set to go through.

Faye has reportedly been nicknamed ‘The Monster’ due to his no-nonsense brand of defending.

The defender came through the Diambars FC Academy in Senegal before signing for NK Kustosija in 2023. He’s also caught the eye while playing for Senegal’s Under-17 side.

Faye is a left-footer, capable of playing anywhere across the defense, and is already being tipped to be a future star.