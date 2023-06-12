 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona set to sign Senegal starlet Mikayil Faye - report

The deal is apparently done

Senegal Portraits - FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 Photo by Pedro Vilela - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly set to sign 18-year-old center-back Mikayil Faye from Croatian side NK Kustosija.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has the news and reckons the deal is done, with Barcelona set to shell out 5 million euros for the teenager.

Faye has previously been linked with Chelsea and Dortmund but appears to be heading to Camp Nou instead.

The teenager has also shared Romano’s update on his Instagram page which suggests the deal is indeed set to go through.

Faye has reportedly been nicknamed ‘The Monster’ due to his no-nonsense brand of defending.

The defender came through the Diambars FC Academy in Senegal before signing for NK Kustosija in 2023. He’s also caught the eye while playing for Senegal’s Under-17 side.

Faye is a left-footer, capable of playing anywhere across the defense, and is already being tipped to be a future star.

