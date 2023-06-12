Alejandro Balde: 'What's happened to me is mad' - FC Barcelona

Life is very different for Alejandro Balde now to what it was 12 months ago. An excellent showing on the US Tour earned him a spot in the first team squad this season, and he has ended up proving to be the natural successor to his role model, Jordi Alba. It's the perfect time to catch up with the player, and to start by enquiring about his injury.

Real Madrid Castilla 3-0 Barça Atlètic: Promotion dream over - FC Barcelona

After winning 4-2 at the Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barça were very well poised indeed for a place in the final of the playoff for promotion to the second division, but it all went wrong on Sunday and it will be the Real Madrid reserves who face Eldense in the deciding fixture after they won Sunday's second leg 3-0, the deciding goal coming right at the end of regulation time and from the penalty spot.

Barcelona close in on signing of Senegal defender Mikayil Faye for €5m - SPORT

Barcelona continue to work on their sporting planning for next season. Now the name of Mikayil Faye, a young 18-year-old centre-back who is on the club's agenda, has appeared again. According to Fabrizio Romano, the signing of the Senegalese player is closed.

Vitor Roque is Barcelona's chosen No 9 - SPORT

Vitor Roque is Barcelona's number one target to reinforce the position of '9' this summer. The young Brazilian striker, 18 years old, who is the great sensation of South American football, has passed all the filters set by Barca's technical team, starting with the scouting department and ending with the sporting leadership of the club with Mateu Alemany and Deco.

Alphonso Davies blames Josep Bartomeu for not signing for Barca - SPORT

Alphonso Davies, Bayern's tremendous left-back, explained on the Say Less podcast that he could have signed for Barça in 2019, but that the deal fell through apparently due to the intervention of former president Josep Maria Bartomeu. "Barca approached me and they wanted me, but president Bartomeu didn't want me because I was Canadian. It hurt my feelings at the time and I couldn't sign," said the player.

Newcastle still in hunt for Barcelona winger Raphinha - SPORT

Newcastle continue to insist on signing Raphinha, convinced that they will end up having a chance to get him due to Barça's need to sell. The English club has already taken a position with the Blaugrana club and would be willing to pay a figure that would leave an interesting profit for the salary limit, but the operation is frozen. Bayern are also interested, but their chances are low.

Inter want to sign Franck Kessie next week - SPORT

Inter Milan are going to make a bid for Franck Kessié next week when they will start to implement their planning. The Italian club asked to speak after the Champions League final, although their plan is to propose an exchange because of the impossibility of taking on a transfer of more than 30 million euros.

Ez Abde's potential return is looking less and less likely - SPORT

Abde's future at Barça is far from clear. His continuity or departure from the club will be decided in the next few days, but everything points to the possibility of the latter. The player does not want to return to not have minutes, while the Blaugrana club are willing to listen to transfer offers for him and there are several teams in Spain, Premier and Bundesliga that want him.

Al Ittihad, a serious threat for Barca's Ilkay Gundogan hopes - SPORT

There is no doubt that Saudi Arabia is distorting the transfer market. The erruption of the Arab state, which wants to boost its league by showering footballers with millions, has changed the global panorama and it could affect Barça. Ilkay Gundogan, the player wanted to reinforce the midfield, has an important offer from Al Ittihad, the club that signed Benzema, and is considering his decision.