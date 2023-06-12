Rafa Marquez sad after Barcelona Atletic miss out on promotion but vows to stay on

Barcelona Atletic coach Rafa Marquez admits he’s feeling pretty sad after seeing his team miss out on promotion.

The Catalans saw their promotion hopes ended by Real Madrid Castilla in the play-offs, after throwing away a two-goal lead.

Marquez says it’s a tough blow to take but he’s hoping the team can bounce back.

“I’m sad, but in the end I’m proud of the work,” he said. “On the one hand I am satisfied with the work that the boys have done throughout the season, they have made an effort, competed and, for the group’s age, it was not easy at all. “It’s time to raise your head and learn from that and now to try to come back stronger . Tomorrow we will begin to plan the squad and see how we can compete again.”

The Mexican also spoke about his future and is planning to see out his contract.

“It makes me happy, to be able to be on the pitch, work with boys, see that evolution,” he added. “I have a one plus one contract, both parties are happy and for my part I will try to continue for another year to learn and train. Then we’ll see what happens.” Source | Sport

There’s no doubt it’s been a tough end to the season for Barca. There had been plenty of positives throughout the campaign but to lose to Madrid after being 4-2 up after the first leg will be tough to take.