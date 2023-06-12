Deco identifies new right-back target for Barcelona - report

Deco has come up with a new right-back target for Barcelona and has recommended the Catalans sign Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda.

Right-back is a bit of a problem area for Barcelona, although speculation has suggested the club may not strengthen the position this summer.

Diario Sport reckon that there is still a chance a new defender could arrive, and Deco thinks Fresneda is worth going after in the summer window.

Valladolid’s relegation means that his buy-out clause has dropped to 20 million euros, but the problem is he’s also attracted attention from several other clubs.

Arsenal, Newcastle Milan, Atletico Madrid and Dortmund have all been linked with the teenager who looks destined to move on soon.

Barcelona may have to move quickly to land Fresneda which will be difficult with sales still needed before Xavi can add any more players to his squad ahead of the new campaign.