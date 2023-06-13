Frenkie de Jong talks Sergio Busquets leaving and Barcelona missing out on Lionel Messi

Frenkie de Jong is currently away on international duty with the Netherlands but has given a couple of interviews to discuss recent events.

The midfielder spoke to Voetbal International about Sergio Busquets’s departure from the club and made it clear he’s going to miss playing alongside the captain.

‘It will be different next season when Busquets is gone,” he said. “He played for Barcelona for 15 years, you will notice that when such a great player leaves.

“I really enjoyed playing with him, especially when we were next to each other. We complemented each other really well and I learned a lot from him even though we are different types of players.”

De Jong also went on to talk about Lionel Messi and told De Telegraaf that he’s disappointed Barcelona weren’t able to bring the GOAT back to the club.

“I think every team would like to have Lionel there because he always makes the difference,” he added.

“It is a shame he is not coming back to Barcelona. I would have loved to have him back here, his return would have been great. Now we will see who joins and who leaves.”

De Jong is currently preparing for the Nations League Final Four. The Netherlands are in action in the semi-finals on Wednesday against Croatia.