Joshua Kimmich responds to rumors Xavi wants him at Barcelona

The Bayern star has spoken

By Gill Clark
Germany v Ukraine - International Friendly Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Joshua Kimmich has played down rumors he could be heading to Barcelona this summer from Bayern Munich.

Xavi is a big admirer of the Bayern star and has reportedly told the Catalans to do all they can to land Kimmich this summer.

Kimmich was asked about the rumors after Germany’s 3-3 friendly draw with Ukraine on Monday and came out with the following.

“It was difficult not to come across it [the rumors]. Generally, I’m not too invested in the rumors,” he said.

“I still have, as everyone knows, two years left on my contract and we have big plans [for those two years] at Bayern.”

Kimmich’s comments suggest he has no intention of leaving Bayern for Barcelona and will be a further blow to Xavi.

The Barcelona boss is also keen on Martin Zubimendi, who has also made it clear he’s not interested in leaving for the Camp Nou this summer.

