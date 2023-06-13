Joshua Kimmich responds to rumors Xavi wants him at Barcelona

Joshua Kimmich has played down rumors he could be heading to Barcelona this summer from Bayern Munich.
Xavi is a big admirer of the Bayern star and has reportedly told the Catalans to do all they can to land Kimmich this summer.
Kimmich was asked about the rumors after Germany’s 3-3 friendly draw with Ukraine on Monday and came out with the following.
“It was difficult not to come across it [the rumors]. Generally, I’m not too invested in the rumors,” he said.
“I still have, as everyone knows, two years left on my contract and we have big plans [for those two years] at Bayern.”
Kimmich’s comments suggest he has no intention of leaving Bayern for Barcelona and will be a further blow to Xavi.
The Barcelona boss is also keen on Martin Zubimendi, who has also made it clear he’s not interested in leaving for the Camp Nou this summer.
