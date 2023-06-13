Ter Stegen, La Liga MVP - FC Barcelona

Incredible saves and amazing footwork, the FC Barcelona goalkeeper is one of the most crucial parts of the championship-winning team

Pablo Torre’s photo that some Barca fans don’t like - SPORT

It is one of the most talked about images on social media in recent hours and features three Barça players, Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres and Pablo Torre, although it is the latter who has been the focus of criticism from some fans.

Xavi reveals Laporta is asking for one big thing - SPORT

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez explained the next steps for the team and has confessed the next objective that president Joan Laporta is demanding in an interview on the programme 'Universo Valdano'.

The three summer transfer window scenarios for Barcelona - SPORT

Since the end of the season, Xavi Hernández has not tired of repeating in the various interviews he has given that the team must be reinforced with quality players if they want to continue competing and aspiring to win all titles. The demands on Barça are maximum and after winning the league this season the club wants to start a new winning cycle.

Frenkie de Jong confirms where his future lies - SPORT

Frenkie de Jong has no plans to leave Barça next season. The Dutch midfielder confirmed this in a statement at the Netherlands training camp: "I feel good at Barça, as always. If everything goes according to plan, I will stay at Barcelona next season. You can never say 100% because anything can happen in football, but I guess I'll be at Barcelona next year."

The survivors from the start of the Xavi era - SPORT

A year and a half after the arrival of Xavi Hernandez on the bench at the Spotify Camp Nou, there has been an endless shuffling of names in the first team squad. With three transfer windows already completed and the fourth one in full swing, the dressing room will continue to be filled with more and more new players, with fewer and fewer survivors left.

Fresneda, the surprise right back name Barca are looking at - SPORT

At last week's summit meeting between Barça's top bods to plan next season's project, there was a lot of talk about the right-back spot. For Xavi it is not a priority as financial resources are limited, but the new sporting director, Deco, insisted that it would be good to bring in a specialist. And one of the names he is considering is Iván Fresneda, from Valladolid, for whom several European clubs are fighting for.