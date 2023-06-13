‘Other clubs are better placed’ - Barcelona sent Sofyan Amrabat warning

Barcelona have been warned they face missing out on another midfield target if they don’t make a move pretty soon.

Sofyan Amrabat has been on the club’s wishlist for a while now, but there are plenty of other clubs interested in the Fiorentina midfielder too.

Those close to Amrabat have told Mundo Deportivo that right now Barcelona are not in pole position when it comes to the race for the Morocco international.

“There is still no news from Barça, we’re not only going to listen to them,” said the source. “Other clubs are better placed right now.”

Amrabat’s brother has previously made it pretty clear that the midfielder wants to play for Barcelona but is aware the club’s finances mean a deal is far from certain.

Barcelona now face being beaten to the chase for Amrabat and missing out on another target. Martin Zubimendi has highlighted his commitment to Real Sociedad in recent days, while Joshua Kimmich has played down talk he could move to Barca.