Barcelona looking at an alternative to İlkay Gündoğan - report

FC Barcelona are still waiting for İlkay Gündoğan’s signature, but they are working on finding alternatives should he stay at Manchester City.

For a while now, Barça have felt they have a good chance of securing the services of the midfielder. However, he has not taken the final step of putting pen to paper to sign as a free agent.

Now, Barcelona are looking at other options, just in case.

Álex Baena of Villarreal is the name that has surged as an alternative. The 21-year-old, forged in the yellow submarine’s academy, impressed on loan to Girona last season. After helping the Catalans achieve promotion, Baena returned to Villarreal and became a starter.

A versatile player who can adapt to multiple positions, and a youth international at every level with Spain, Baena is one of the most promising midfielders in the country.

The problem is he is not a free agent and Villarreal will demand a large sum for his transfer.

For the moment, Barça are set on Gündoğan. But there is increasing anxiety that he will not come after all. If that is the case, will Barcelona target Baena, or will they look elsewhere?