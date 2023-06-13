Ansu Fati wants to stay and could win Ballon d’Or, says agent

Ansu Fati wants to stay, and his agent, Jorge Mendes, thinks FC Barcelona would be wise to keep him. Amid transfer speculation, the Portuguese superagent has made it known Fati’s first choice is to stay at Camp Nou.

“Ansu wants to stay. In the last two games he has scored three goals, what more do you want? He is a phenomenon; he will be a Ballon d’Or winner one day,” Mendes said.

However, rumors persist that Barcelona will try to cash in one way or another. One key factor is that his sale would help with La Liga FFP rules. Because he is an academy player, any sale would be counted as pure income on the books. On the other hand, selling a player that was bought for a high fee, like Ferran Torres, could be seen as a loss on the books.

There have been rumors of an exit to the Premier League, most notably to Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, a club highly linked to Mendes. Another Mendes client, and also Wolves player, Rúben Neves, has been rumored to be a possible signing for the Catalans this summer.