Barcelona close to rejecting Rúben Neves transfer - report

FC Barcelona have told Rúben Neves that they are unlikely to sign him, according to a report.

The Portuguese midfielder has been linked with a move to Camp Nou for a while now, but the deal has not progressed.

Barça are said to want a player exchange deal, but none has been agreed with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

Ansu Fati was mentioned as a possible name, but he wants to stay.

Barcelona’s executives met with Jorge Mendes, who represents both Neves and Fati and is highly intertwined with Wolves’ dealings. They told him that they will not sign Neves if they are forced to pay a transfer fee and see him only as an option in terms of a player exchange deal.

There was a proposed swap of Fati for Neves and 30 million euro, but the move broke down as Fati does not want to leave.

Xavi has not made Neves a priority and Barça are looking elsewhere for midfielders. The deal is considered “frozen” if not completely ruled out at the moment.

On the other hand, the club has not given up on finding a new club for Fati.