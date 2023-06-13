 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona agree terms for Vitor Roque, pending sales - report

The club has an agreement with the player and Athletico Paranaense

By Luis Mazariegos
Brazil v Uruguay - U20 South American Championship 2023 Photo by Guillermo Legaria Schweizer/Getty Images

FC Barcelona has agreed terms with all parties and will sign Vitor Roque, so long as certain sales are made, according to a new report.

The player, his agent, and his club have all agreed to the plan to bring one of Brazil’s best young talents to the Camp Nou this transfer window.

The fee is expected to be around 40 million euro, and he will sign for five seasons.

Roque, who plays in Brazil for Athletico Paranaense, is considered to be one of the best striker prospects to come out of the country in a long time. He’s achieved success at youth level for Brazil, and has already made his senior debut.

Barça need three sales to register the player and make it all official. If all goes as planned, this would mean Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not return to Barça.

