Barcelona winger Ez Abde tempted by Real Betis loan - report

Barcelona winger Ez Abde reportedly fancies another loan move next season and is tempted by the idea of going to Real Betis.

The Morocco international has just spent the season with Osasuna, and has impressed, meaning his immediate future is uncertain ahead of the new campaign.

His father has said he dreams of seeing his son succeed at Barcelona, but there’s no guarantee right now he will be part of the first-team squad next season.

Diario Sport reckon that’s led to Abde to think about another loan amid interest from Real Betis. The winger is said to be interested in the move and another chance to impress.

Yet it’s not clear yet if Barcelona are keen on the idea too. The Catalans need to sell this summer and Abde is potentially a player they could cash in on.

However, Barcelona are also short of options on the left of the attack which means Abde could be needed next season, potentially with finances so tight currently.