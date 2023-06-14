The five players that Barcelona need to usher out of the exit door ASAP

So the latest news coming out of Barca towers is that a deal for Vitor Roque has been agreed... as long as the Catalans can make the sales required to register the player.

Ansu Fati is believed to be on the list to leave the club but he simply doesn’t want to go, according to his agent Jorge Mendes.

We’ve been here before haven’t we?

How much longer is the shadow of Josep Maria Bartomeu going to cast the club in darkness?!

Try as Joan Laporta and his board might to haul the club back to where it belongs, there continues to be roadblocks at every turn. Booby traps waiting to be sprung.

In any event, whether certain players like it or not, they will have to be sold. Given away if necessary with some creative accounting helping to balance the books if that’s the case.

So let’s take a look at which five players need to make way in order to help streamline the way the club can do transfer business in the future.

Sergino Dest

A player that never really impressed at Barca, and never impressed on his season-long loan at Milan either. So much so, that he was down the pecking order at the San Siro too. Of the five players named here, Dest is arguably going to be the hardest to shift. There’s no reported interest in him, so don’t rule out him staying at the club, or going out on loan again, or even making an unlikely right-back comeback if Jules Kounde continues to moan about being stationed there.

Clement Lenglet

With the likes of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso and Kounde all ahead of Clement Lenglet if he returned from his loan spell at Tottenham, it would be in the Frenchman’s best interest to stay in north London, or move elsewhere. Reports suggest that Spurs may be willing to enter into talks this week for a player who cost Barca £32m but went seriously off the boil.

Samuel Umtiti

Yes, Samuel Umtiti is still registered as a Barcelona player and has returned after his loan spell at Lecce ended. The 29-year-old has no future at the club but Lecce would like him back, although the player has said he wants a Lyon return. Either way, his time is up.

Eric Garcia

A liability as a centre-back and, unfortunately, after a decent enough start, a liability as a pivot. Eric is still young granted, but he’s got enough knowledge about how the club likes their players to play in certain positions to be doing much, much better than he has been. Always tends to look like a fish out of water when he plays and there’s no real calmness to his reading of the game. Reactive not proactive if you prefer, and just not good enough.

Ferran Torres

Ferran will be the fall guy in this list, and purely on the strength of Ansu digging his heels in, the former Man City player needs to be sacrificed. With Raphinha also staying, Ferran is unlikely to get much of a look in with Ousmane Dembele back too, and whilst the club can still get a pretty penny for him, they should.